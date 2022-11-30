A person died following an apartment fire Monday, Aurora Fire Rescue said in a release Tuesday.

At 6 p.m. Monday, Aurora Fire Rescue Crews responded to a house fire at 1324 N. Xanadu St.

Firefighters searched the building, began fire suppression and found a victim inside. Medics provided the victim, David Morton, 60, care and transported him to a local hospital, where he later died, according to firefighters.

An Arapahoe County Coroner's Office spokesperson said Wednesday they are examining Morton's cause and manner of death, but that it was likely an accident.

The fire was contained to one apartment unit and the sprinkler system activated.

"Despite the dedication and professionalism of our members who provided care, our community has suffered a loss and our department is saddened by this incident," Aurora Fire Rescue Interim Chief Allen Robnett said in a release.

Aurora Fire Rescue continues the investigation into the fire's cause.