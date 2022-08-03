Investigators on Wednesday were trying to determine what ignited a fire in southeast Aurora that destroyed three homes.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, said Sherri-Jo Stowell, a spokeswoman for Aurora Fire Rescue.

Stowell said she did not know how many residents were displaced by the blaze, but said they'd be offered assistance from the American Red Cross. 

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. in the 17400 block of East Whitaker Drive, according to PulsePoint, an application that shows 911 calls.

Crews issued a second alarm, and the fire was contained around 4:30 p.m., Stowell said.

Crews were assessing the damage caused by the blaze, and Stowell said it's likely that other homes were damaged in the fire. 

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available. 

