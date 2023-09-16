The Aurora Fire Rescue Department responded to two incidents over Friday night that led to one injured and one animal rescued.

Responders arrived at a structure fire in the neighborhood of Peoria Street and Alameda Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, according to a press release by the department. There was fire within a single-family home.

Crews began stretching out hose lines and searching the residence for any trapped people or pets. Firefighters also created vertical ventilation to "relieve smoke and heat from inside the home to better help crews inside find the fire," the release said.

One dog was found and given back to the homeowner. Both were uninjured.

The fire is under investigation no updates are expected, according to the release.

Aurora Fire Rescue then responded to a two-vehicle crash near East Iliff Avenue and South Havana Street at around 4 a.m. Saturday. One vehicle had been trapped under a semi-trailer.

Crews "upgraded the response" to use a heavy rescue apparatus that allows responders to lift and stabilize heavy vehicles, according to a department press release.

"What ensued was a complex and technical auto extrication of the patient inside the car," according to the release.

One person was freed from the trapped vehicle and sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are no new updates at this time.