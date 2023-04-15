An early morning motel fire in Aurora left one person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Saturday.

Just before 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Aurora Fire Rescue responded to reports of smoke coming out of a room at the Pace Setter Motel at 14291 E. Colfax Ave., according to an Aurora Fire Rescue news release.

The first responding firefighters reported smoke coming from a unit and rescued the occupant inside, according to the release.

Emergency medical providers assisted the person and transported them to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Firefighters contained the blaze to one room, allowing most other motel occupants to stay in their rooms. Nine units in the motel lost utilities and Xcel Energy is on the scene working to restore power.

The investigation is ongoing and fire investigators are on scene.