Firefighters on Wednesday put out a small fire in Boulder County that ignited near the NCAR fire, which burned nearly 200 acres last month near the National Center for Atmospheric Research.
Crews extinguished the North Shanahan Ridge fire in under an hour, and the blaze burned less than an acre, according to a tweet from Boulder Fire Rescue.
The active fire has been put out. Firefighters are working to ensure the perimeter around the fire is safe and will be putting water on hot spots. #NorthShanahanRidgeFire— Boulder Fire-Rescue (@boulder_fire) April 6, 2022
Firefighters on Wednesday evening were putting water on hot spots and making sure the perimeter around the fire was safe.