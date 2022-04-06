Firefighters on Wednesday put out a small fire in Boulder County that ignited near the NCAR fire, which burned nearly 200 acres last month near the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Crews extinguished the North Shanahan Ridge fire in under an hour, and the blaze burned less than an acre, according to a tweet from Boulder Fire Rescue.

Firefighters on Wednesday evening were putting water on hot spots and making sure the perimeter around the fire was safe.

Downed power line sparks small wildfire in Boulder County
Charges dropped against Danish man accused of starting 2018 Colorado wildfire
HOA dues add insult to injury for Marshall fire victims