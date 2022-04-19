 Skip to main content
Boulder fire crews working on wildland fire near Flagstaff

  • Updated
Multiple agencies responded to a small wildfire that was discovered near Flagstaff Road and Bison Drive in Boulder County that was discovered on Tuesday at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

The fire has been named the “Bear Peak Fire” and is 30 percent contained, KKTV reported.

No structures are threatened and the fire is approximately 1/4 acre in size.

The Multi-Agency Fire Investigative Team will further investigate the cause of the fire in the morning, according to KKTV.

