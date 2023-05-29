The Denver Fire Department reported a warehouse fire in north Denver Monday evening, according to a tweet from the department.
Over 50 firefighters responded to the scene of a warehouse fire located at 5001 North Colorado Boulevard.
The fire was initially reported just after 4:30 p.m. and most of the fire has since been extinguished, according to the department.
The firefighters were able to keep the most of the damage to one structure, officials said in a tweet.
The department clarified that the fire is not at nearby marijuana facility on Twitter.
Fire investigators are currently on the scene.