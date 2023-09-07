Interstate 70 and US 6 were shut down in both directions in Eagle County on Thursday afternoon due to a crash and wildfire, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The interstate is closed in both directions between milemarker 147-157. US 6 is also closed in both directions between milemarker 150-157.

CDOT recommends motorists take the northern detour, which takes about 2.5 hours longer than traveling on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon. The safety closure is expected to last several hours, CDOT said, with firefighting operations anticipated to stretch overnight.

"The wildfire is causing heavy smoke on the interstate and the fire may expand quickly due to weather conditions," CDOT said in a news release.

Firefighters were already on scene and air support was anticipated to be called in.

The Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened around noon on Highway 6 near mile marker 155, between Eagle and Wolcott. It involved a dump truck and an SUV, troopers said. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There's no word on the condition of the dump truck driver.

Troopers said the dump truck caught fire and went into the river. The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit said a 5-7 acre fire is now burning along the highway.

A power pole was also knocked down, CSP said. Eagle County said people in the areas of Eagle, Edwards, Wolcott and Lake Creek may experience power outages.

There's no word on when the roads will reopen.

Motorists traveling west on I-70 from the Denver metro area should exit I-70 to Silverthorne, turn north onto CO 9 or Colorado Highway 131. Each roadway will connect with US Highway 40. Motorists should turn west onto US 40 toward Craig. After reaching Craig, return south via CO 13 toward Rifle. Access to I-70 westbound is at Rifle.

Motorists traveling eastbound on I-70 from Utah or Grand Junction can reach the Denver Metro area by traveling the route above in reverse.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

The Denver Gazette contributed to this report.