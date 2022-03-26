Denver Broncos Stadium Fire

In this photo provided by the Denver Fire Department, firefighters battle flames at Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that torched several rows of seats and a suite area at the Denver Broncos' stadium. The fire broke out in the third-level and burned at least six rows of seats in two sections.

 Uncredited - hogp, Denver Fire Department

A fire that destroyed several suites and seats at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium earlier this week has been ruled accidental, according to the Denver Fire Department. 

Officials have not determined an official cause of the blaze and are continuing to investigate the incident, said Capt. Greg Pixley, a spokesman for the department. 

Fire crews were sent to the Broncos' stadium around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. The fire quickly grew and burned several suites on the fourth level and spread to seating on the third level.

The blaze was eventually extinguished without any reported injuries.