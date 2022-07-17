All evacuations have been lifted following a wildfire in Red Feather Lakes, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
Around 9 p.m., official with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter that all evacuations for the fire burning in Red Feather Lakes on Lone Pine Court were lifted. Fire officials have contained the fire to two structures.
Ramona Drive from Red Feather Circle to Lone Pine Court is closed to all vehicles. Residents who live on Ramona Drive must enter the area on foot to get back to their homes.
The evacuation site, Cache La Poudre Middle School at 3515 West County Road, is now closed.
According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, there are no reports of injuries.