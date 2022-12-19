BoulderFire.jpg

Smoke clearly visible on the west side of Boulder. This picture was taken from the Target parking lot off Pearl and 28th streets. The Boulder County Sheriff's office ordered evacuations to those in the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon. 

 KYLA PEARCE/THE DENVER GAZETTE

Boulder County emergency officials have issued an evacuation order for residents in the area of the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon, north west of the city west of the Foothills Community Park. 

Boulder County evac map

Boulder County officials issued an evacuation order for residents in the area of the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon, north west of the city west of the Foothills Community Park. 

The Boulder Fire and Rescue Department tweeted its firefighters are helping battle the blaze, and warned residents "emergency vehicles en route to help via city streets." 

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 2 p.m. it was responding to a structure fire in that area. Evacuations were ordered just 15 minutes later for what authorities are calling the Sunshine Wildland Fire.

The Boulder County Fairgrounds is open for large animal evacuations, and the Humane Society of Boulder Valley is taking small animal evacuations, per the Boulder OEM.

Officials urged residents to visit the Boulder Office of Emergency Management website for updates at www.boulderoem.com

