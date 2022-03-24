A fire at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday damaged seats and luxury suites before being contained, according to the Denver Fire Department.
Fire crews were sent to the stadium at 1701 Bryant St. around 2:15 p.m. after the stadium's fire alarms were activated, said Greg Pixley, a spokesman for the Fire Department.
#DenverFireDepartment crews are extinguishing a fire at Mile high stadium, 1701 Bryant. Unknown cause at this time, but fire affected has affected the suite are and the third level seating area. pic.twitter.com/vjnLaQg55X— Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) March 24, 2022
The blaze spread about 1,000 square feet before being deemed under control around 3 p.m. About 75 firefighters were sent to the blaze after the initial crew issued a second alarm, Pixley said.
Stadium officials said in a tweet that the fire originated in a construction area near the East Club Lounge. Pixley confirmed that the blaze ignited from a fourth level suite and spread to seats below it on the third level.
A source familiar with the incident told The Denver Gazette that the fire was first spotted by a group of fans who were on a tour of the stadium.
Everyone was quickly evacuated and no injuries had been reported as of 3 p.m.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. The investigation will also determine whether the damage impacted the structural safety of the stadium, Pixley said.