A fire at Suncor’s Commerce City refinery was quickly extinguished by company emergency response teams Tuesday, according to company officials.
The fire occurred during a shutdown of Plant 2 that began Saturday and is now being completed, according to a news release.
Emergency teams extinguished the fire within 10 minutes, according to a spokesperson for Suncor. A facility-wide alarm was sounded, and all personnel evacuated the plant and were accounted for. There were no reported injuries.
Nor, said Suncor officials, did the fire release toxic amounts of air pollutants.
“Data gathered from the Commerce City North Denver (CCND) Air Monitors did not indicate any acute public health concerns,” said Loa Esquilin Garcia, Senior Communications Advisor for Suncor. “Specifically, concentrations for all compounds measured remained below acute health guideline values before, during and immediately following the event. We will continue to monitor this network until our response to this incident is complete.”
Garcia said that appropriate response and regulatory agencies, including the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, were notified.
“We are working to determine the cause of the fire. Suncor’s top priority is ensuring the health and safety of people in our workplace and in the communities where we operate,” Garcia said.
Garcia also noted that water and a new firefighting foam was used to extinguish the fire and prevent re-ignition, noting the new foam does not contain PFOS or PFOA, so-called “forever chemicals” that have become a hot-button issue for residents living around the refinery.
PFAS chemicals were found in the blood of people living in the Security-Widefield area after the U.S. Air Force began testing in 2016 at Peterson Space Force Base near Colorado Springs. Decades of firefighting training using older firefighting foams that did contain the chemicals caused them to leach into the water table and a pond on the base and spread underground into several water systems from there.