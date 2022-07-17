A fire burning in Red Feather Lakes prompted a mandatory evacuation for residents in the area, according to the Larimer Sheriff's office.
Multiple fire crews are working a fire on Lone Pine Court in Red Feather Lakes. Authorities issued evacuation orders for residents living in the area of County Road 179 (also referred to as County Road 67J or Prairie Divide Road) on the west, Pipsissawa Lane on the east, County Road 74E on the south, and approximately 1/4 mile north of Lone Pine Court, officials with the Sheriff's office said.
Resident are asked to evacuate to Cache La Poudre Middle School at 3515 West County Road.
There are no reports on what caused the fire or if anyone was injured at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.