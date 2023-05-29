The Denver Fire Department reported a warehouse fire in north Denver Monday evening, according to a tweet from the department.

Firefighters were on the scene of a warehouse fire located at 5001 North Colorado Boulevard.

The fire was initially reported just after 4:30 p.m. and most of the fire has since been extinguished, according to the department. Due to the size of the structure, crews are still on the scene to put out any hot spots.

The department clarified that the fire is not at nearby marijuana facility on Twitter.