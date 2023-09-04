Rainbow Hill Fire

Fire crews in Evergreen worked quickly to contain a wildfire in Jefferson County near I-70 on Labor Day. 

 Courtesy 9news

Fire crews near Evergreen quickly responded to a wildland fire in the Summit Ranch neighborhood, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they had to evacuate a few homes in the area, Denver Gazette partner 9News reported on Monday. 

Foothills Fire Protection District said just after 5 p.m. Monday that the fire was fully contained. Homes ordered to evacuate are now under a pre-evacuation only.

The fire was burning north of El Rancho on Rainbow Hill. 

The Sheriff's Office said crews began to evacuate a limited number of homes located on Summit Ridge Drive. 

Winds were gusting 20-30 mph in the foothills near Evergreen. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.