Fire crews near Evergreen quickly responded to a wildland fire in the Summit Ranch neighborhood, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they had to evacuate a few homes in the area, Denver Gazette partner 9News reported on Monday.

Foothills Fire Protection District said just after 5 p.m. Monday that the fire was fully contained. Homes ordered to evacuate are now under a pre-evacuation only.

The fire was burning north of El Rancho on Rainbow Hill.

The Sheriff's Office said crews began to evacuate a limited number of homes located on Summit Ridge Drive.

Winds were gusting 20-30 mph in the foothills near Evergreen.