Fire crews near Evergreen quickly responded to a wildland fire in the Summit Ranch neighborhood, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said they had to evacuate a few homes in the area, Denver Gazette partner 9News reported on Monday.
Foothills Fire Protection District said just after 5 p.m. Monday that the fire was fully contained. Homes ordered to evacuate are now under a pre-evacuation only.
The #rainbowfire is 100% contained and all evacuations and pre evacuations have been lifted. Crews will remain on scene overnight to monitor the fire. Thanks to @GFR_co @efr_co @WestMetroFire @HighlandRescue and @jeffcosheriffco pic.twitter.com/xfg3kiz9Rz— Foothills Fire Protection District (@FireFoothills) September 5, 2023
The fire was burning north of El Rancho on Rainbow Hill.
The Sheriff's Office said crews began to evacuate a limited number of homes located on Summit Ridge Drive.
Winds were gusting 20-30 mph in the foothills near Evergreen.