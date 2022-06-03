Fire crews have extinguished the main body of the fire at an abandoned building in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood but said it was still too unsafe to enter it begin an investigation into its cause.
At around 4 a.m. Friday, crews responded to the building near 22nd Street and Arapahoe Street, in Denver's Ballpark District, and found heavy smoke coming from a building next door to Great Divide Brewing, according to Denver Fire Department (DFD).
Crews saw the smoke coming from the second and third floors of the building, according to DFD Shift Commander Bob Kmak. Crews started to enter the building, but after a quick assessment, they backed crews away and into a defensive position, according to Kmak.
Crews had been inside the building recently and knew that there were holes in the floors and given the age of the building, it was not worth putting crews inside, Kmak said.