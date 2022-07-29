A fire in Aurora early Friday left one person with life-threatening injuries, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.
Fire crews were sent to a two-story multi-family residence in the 16000 block of East Radcliff Place at 3:37 a.m. after reports of a structure fire, according to PulsePoint, an app that tracks 911 calls for service.
Crews contained the blaze in about 90 minutes, but the home suffered flood damage on the second story, according to the department.
Firefighter stuck around a while longer as there was a natural gas leak coming from the area. It was deemed fixed around 7 a.m.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.