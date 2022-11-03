South Metro Fire Rescue firefighters battled an apartment fire in Aurora Thursday afternoon and ordered evacuations, according to a update on Twitter.
They reported the fire under control at about 2 p.m.
"Three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries," according to a South Metro Tweet. "15 people were evaluated by paramedics."
Investigators are working to identify the cause.
The department first alerted the fire at 12:33 p.m. Thursday: "SMFR is on scene of a working multi family residential fire on S Parker Road in Arapahoe County."
More than 20 fire trucks were on the scene, and ladders were leaning up against balconies where residents had escaped. School buses were brought in to keep residents who had evacuated warm.
"Crews encountered heavy fire on the 2nd and 3rd floor on arrival. Multiple rescues of trapped residents have been made," according to a 2 p.m. Tweet.
Firefighters from the Aurora Fire Department and Denver Fire Department assisted. Officers from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Aurora Police and Denver Police helped with crowd control.
The Red Cross assisted displaced residents.
The apartments are near Parker Road and East Mississippi Avenue.