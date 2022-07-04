Fire crews contained a fast-moving brush fire in an Aurora neighborhood that briefly threatened homes Monday night.
Shortly before 8 p.m., firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue and the Aurora Fire Department responded to a fire that sparked in a field behind homes in the 3800 block of Himalaya Way.
Update: Firefighters continue to battle this aggressive wildland fire. No injuries have been reported. Fireworks continue to be fired off in the area despite this dangerous situation. pic.twitter.com/bB1RA8tbp3— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 5, 2022
South Metro Fire reported on Twitter that gusty winds made battling the fire "especially challenging and dangerous," and that illegal fireworks were being fired off in the area as the "aggressive" fire raged.
Roughly 30 minutes later, firefighters reported that firefighters had made progress, and that no structures appeared to be damaged.
A video posted by South Metro on Twitter showed the fire had crept close to a several homes. A second Twitter video showed the charred field and blinking lights of a fire truck as fireworks exploded in the distance.
Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
The good news - This fire is 100% contained. The bad news - Illegal fireworks use continues to increase. Fire investigators are on scene working to determine what sparked this fire. We ask the community to please help us by preventing any more fires from happening. pic.twitter.com/YwHYxfFSz7— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 5, 2022