Brush fire in Aurora

Firefighters battled an 'aggressive' brush fire that threatened homes in an a Aurora neighborhood Monday night. (Video screenshot of South Metro Fire Rescue tweet) 

Fire crews contained a fast-moving brush fire in an Aurora neighborhood that briefly threatened homes Monday night. 

Shortly before 8 p.m., firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue and the Aurora Fire Department responded to a fire that sparked in a field behind homes in the 3800 block of Himalaya Way.

South Metro Fire reported on Twitter that gusty winds made battling the fire "especially challenging and dangerous," and that illegal fireworks were being fired off in the area as the "aggressive" fire raged.  

Roughly 30 minutes later, firefighters reported that firefighters had made progress, and that no structures appeared to be damaged.

A video posted by South Metro on Twitter showed the fire had crept close to a several homes. A second Twitter video showed the charred field and blinking lights of a fire truck as fireworks exploded in the distance. 

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. 

