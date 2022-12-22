The holiday season is in full swing, and that means we're entering prime powder time for ski resorts in Colorado, most of which have opened, and several of which are working to create mountaintop winter wonderlands for their guests this Christmas weekend. While a midweek cold front is expected to bring dangerously cold wind chills to the state, it should leave plenty of fresh powder in its wake. And, a weather warmup is expected just in time for people to hit the slopes for the holiday weekend.