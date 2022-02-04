Authorities have been unable to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed 81 units in the Whittier Apartment complex in October, Boulder Fire Rescue announced on Friday.

Despite the official cause being declared as "undetermined," officials said in a news release that there was no evidence that was fire was set intentionally.

Fire investigators also determined the fire started on the exterior of the building near the westside of the complex. The blaze spread quickly through the building's wood frame, exterior siding and other combustible construction components, officials said.

There was no ignitable liquids or other sources of ignition found near the ignition point and despite the destruction, investigators determined the interior sprinkler system and garage operated correctly.

There were also no known fire or building code violations that could have led to the blaze, according to the release.

The blaze ignited around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 at the complex at 2301 Pearl St. Two residents suffered minor injuries during the blaze, but were not transported to the hospital.

Several agencies including the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, University of Colorado Boulder Police Department, Boulder Rural Fire Rescue, Louisville Fire Protection District, Denver Fire, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation.