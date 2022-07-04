South Metro Fire Rescue fire investigators say improperly discarded fireworks started a fire at a home in unincorporated Douglas County on Sunday night.
Fire crews were sent to home in the 8900 block of Kittiwake Street just before 11 p.m. after reports of a working residential fire, according to the agency.
The fire, that fully engulfed the home's garage, was quickly extinguished before it spread inside the home. Firefighters rescued one cat and treated it with oxygen, the agency said.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and began after lit fireworks were thrown into a plastic trash can inside the garage.
No one was injured. The home's smoke detectors alerted the residents who then evacuated, according to the fire department.