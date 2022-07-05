Fires caused by fireworks

West Metro Fire Protection District officials said their fire crews battled more than a dozen fires on Monday with "the majority since 4:30 p.m. caused by fireworks."

 Courtesy of West Metro Fire Rescue

Fire officials believe fireworks caused a number of a small fires across the Denver metro area on Monday night. 

West Metro Fire Protection District officials said fire crews battled more than a dozen fires on Monday with "the majority since 4:30 p.m. caused by fireworks."

No one was injured and no buildings were damaged or destroyed in the fires, according to the department.

In Aurora, Aurora Fire Rescue and South Metro Fire Rescue battled a vegetation fire in the 3800 block of South Himalaya Way.

The fire threatened homes and forced evacuations. Crews fully contained the fire shortly before 9 p.m.

Fire officials said witnesses told investigators that they saw aerial fireworks over the Spring Creek Park open space before the blaze ignited.

A little over two hours later, fire crews were sent to a working residential fire in the 7200 block of South Teller Court after a house caught fire.

"The fire is likely due to fireworks improperly discarded," South Metro Fire officials wrote on Twitter. "Please soak your fireworks in a bucket of water overnight."

The fire was quickly contained and there were no reports of injuries. 

A similar incident occurred on Sunday night when a home in Highlands Ranch caught fire after lit fireworks were thrown into a plastic trash can inside the home's garage. 

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.