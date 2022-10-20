A small grass fire's billowing smoke caused the Boulder County Sheriff's Office to temporarily close U.S. Highway 36 between Neva Road and Nelson Road in north Boulder. An evacuation warning was issued for an area near Altona. 

Evacuation warning

The evacuation warning area for North Boulder. 

The fire grew to about 10 acres in size, according to the sheriff's office. Other agencies including Boulder County's Volunteer Emergency Squad and Boulder Fire Rescue responded.

Boulder County Sheriffs first reported the fire just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday. No structures were threatened, but the Sheriff's office reported four structures nearby were evacuated out of caution. 

While traffic on U.S. 36 could travel along the highway in spite of the fire, thick smoke caused police and sheriffs to close the road just after 3 p.m. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route. 

Just before 4:10 p.m., U.S. 36 began to reopen, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Closures at Mountain Ridge Drive and Lakeridge Trail remained in place. 

The fire was reported to be 100% contained, according to a 5:29 p.m. update. 

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.