A small grass fire's billowing smoke caused the Boulder County Sheriff's Office to temporarily close U.S. Highway 36 between Neva Road and Nelson Road in north Boulder. An evacuation warning was issued for an area near Altona.
The fire grew to about 10 acres in size, according to the sheriff's office. Other agencies including Boulder County's Volunteer Emergency Squad and Boulder Fire Rescue responded.
We are responding to a small grass fire north of Boulder, in the Lakeridge Trail area. Currently no structures involved, and no evacuations. pic.twitter.com/YrOLMlc6CR— BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) October 20, 2022
Boulder County Sheriffs first reported the fire just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday. No structures were threatened, but the Sheriff's office reported four structures nearby were evacuated out of caution.
While traffic on U.S. 36 could travel along the highway in spite of the fire, thick smoke caused police and sheriffs to close the road just after 3 p.m. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
Just before 4:10 p.m., U.S. 36 began to reopen, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Closures at Mountain Ridge Drive and Lakeridge Trail remained in place.
The fire was reported to be 100% contained, according to a 5:29 p.m. update.