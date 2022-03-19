A heavy warehouse fire ignited Saturday afternoon in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood, the city's department said.
The blaze started at 1:24 p.m. Saturday at 4295 Inca Street. Firefighters were able to quickly get it under control, department spokesman Greg Pixley said, and stop it from spreading to other nearby properties. No injuries have been reported, but first responders weren't able to get inside the warehouse because of how dangerous the fire was. The extent of damages are still being evaluated, as is the cause of the fire, Pixley said.
It appears the warehouse was used to store food trucks. Firefighters were wrapping up operations just after 2 p.m., according to the agency's Twitter account.