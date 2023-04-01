Rooney Road has reopened and pre-evacuation orders have been lifted, but highways 93 and 26 and hiking trails on Hogback Mountain remain closed as firefighters work on fire containment Saturday.

The Hogback Fire began around 3 p.m. Friday and firefighters are continuing efforts to contain it Saturday.

An electrical line brought down by wind caused the fire, according to West Metro Fire Rescue. It began on the west side of Hogback Mountain near Alameda Parkway and C-470 and wind pushed it upslope and over the top of the ridge.

A pre-evacuation notice was sent out Friday afternoon to the area of Morrison east of Colorado Highway 8 south to US-285, the Red Rock Ranch neighborhood at C-470 and the Solterra neighborhood. These notices were lifted Friday night.

Firefighters monitored the fire throughout Friday night and will continue to work toward containing the fire Saturday, according to West Metro Fire.