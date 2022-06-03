Denver fire officials are investigating after an abandoned building was destroyed in a fire early Friday.
Investigators were allowed into the building on Friday afternoon after the building was deemed safe to enter.
After the fire was contained, it had been unsafe for crews to enter the building because of a collapse, said Greg Pixley, a spokesman for the Denver Fire Department.
Fire crews were sent to the building near 22nd and Arapahoe streets at 3:44 a.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the second and third floors, Denver fire Shift Commander Bob Kmak told Denver Gazette news partner 9News.
Kmak told the TV station that fire crews entered the building. But after an assessment, they exited and switched to a defensive strategy because of holes in the floors.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to nearby buildings, Pixley said.