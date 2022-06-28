The Halligan fire has grown to about 150 acres, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon.
The blaze northwest of Fort Collins was 40% contained, but the flames had not damaged any homes near Halligan Reservoir.
The fire was caused by lightning Monday night, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Around 50 firefighters were battling the blaze Tuesday in rugged terrain, and more help was on the way, deputies said, with a total of 100 firefighters by Wednesday.
Halligan Reservoir is located on the North Fork of the Poudre River, 25 miles northwest of Fort Collins.