The improper disposal of legal fireworks sparked a fire that destroyed two homes in Parker, as reported by Denver Gazette media partner KUSA, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said.

Firefighters responded to the 10000 block of Kimball Street around midnight and found two homes on fire in the Clarke Farms neighborhood. The homes are in an area north of Main Street and east of Jordan Road in Parker.

Both families made it out of the homes safely before the fire department arrived.

"We always encourage folks to leave the fireworks to the professionals," said Fire Marshall Anthony Valdez.

"If you're still eager to utilize your personal fireworks at home, one, insure you're using the state-legal fireworks which allows for a little bit more safety. However, in this case, we believe this was a legal firework in Colorado, so this also shows the result, the outcome is still dangerous and bad things can still happen."

SMFR successfully prevented the fire from spreading to three neighboring homes, but the first two homes were destroyed.

"They did initially start going into the houses. However it became a defensive operation just due to the amount of fire. It became unsafe for firefighters to operate within the structures," said Valdez.

One firefighter suffered a minor burn injury while fighting the fire and was taken to the hospital for treatment as a precaution, SMFR said.

Investigators determined that the fire was started by legal fireworks that were disposed of in a plastic bin outside of a garage.

Fireworks may also be to blame for a fire in Aurora Monday night that displaced a family of four.

Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to the 600 block of S. Worchester Street off South Potomac Way just west of Interstate 225 around 10:30 p.m. Monday and found active fire conditions in the attic spaces.

The fire was quickly brought under control and no injuries were reported. According to AFR, the residence will be temporarily uninhabitable leaving two adults, two juveniles and five pets displaced until repairs can be done.

Witnesses reported that the fire was possibly started by fireworks debris that landed on the roof of the residence, however an investigation into the cause and origin is ongoing.