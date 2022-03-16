A detached garage was destroyed after a propane tank exploded in Longmont on Wednesday morning, but fire crews prevented it from spreading, according to the City of Longmont.
Fire crews were sent to a home in the 100 block of Marshall Place after a report of a structure fire at 6:40 a.m. Upon their arrival, they found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames, according to a release.
Firefighters successfully contained the blaze before it expanded to its associated home and nearby residences. The fire was deemed under control just after 7 a.m., officials said.
The blaze caused extensive damage to the garage, while the radiant heat caused some damage to the back awning and side of the home.
Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but noted that multiple explosions occurred because of a propane tank.