Ten people were displaced from their homes early Saturday morning after a fire erupted at a three-story apartment building in Aurora.
Aurora Fire Rescue crews were sent to the building around 12:45 a.m. after a report of a structure fire at 261 S. Jasper Cir., according to PulsePoint, an application that shows 911 calls for service.
When crews arrived, the fire had spread to the walls of several units on multiple floors of the building, officials said. Crews also found smoldering fire on two floors in adjoining bathroom walls.
The fire was deemed contained around 1:30 a.m., officials said.
Ten people were displaced from their residences and were receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
When crews arrived, they found the fire had impacted walls of several units