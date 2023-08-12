Two homes caught on fire Saturday morning, injuring three residents.

North Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 9:45 a.m. at the corner of Lou Drive and Fred Street in Northglenn. Upon arrival, responders found a home on fire, with the fire creeping toward the neighboring house, according to a social media post by the department.

The fire began outside of the home next to an unattached garage and eventually spread toward the home. Nearby propane tanks caught on fire causing explosion sounds, the post said.

The fire cause damaged to the resident's home and the neighboring house. "Two residents were medically assessed and cleared on scene, and one resident was transported with non-life threatening injuries for further evaluation," the department said.

The cause of the fire is under further investigation.