Transportation officials on Friday afternoon closed both directions of Interstate 25 between U.S. 34 and CO-402, because of a fire caused when two trucks collided. Both directions of U.S. 34 at I-25, specifically between I-25 and Rocky Mountain Avenue, were also closed.

Hwy 34 is now open. I25 remains closed. Unknown time to reopen. — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) October 14, 2022

The fire has been put out and bridge inspectors have been working to make sure the U.S. 34 overpass is safe to drive under, Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson Jared Fiel told The Denver Gazette.

U.S. 34 reopened around 4:30 p.m., the transportation department tweeted. I-25 remains closed with no estimated time when the lanes may reopen.

#US34 westbound: Road closed due to fire activity between I-25 and Rocky Mountain Avenue. US-34 closed both directions at I-25 due to fire activity https://t.co/OfVTaaP6oV — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 14, 2022

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.