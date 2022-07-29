One person died Friday morning in a home fire in Aurora, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.
Fire crews were sent to a two-story multi-family residence in the 16000 block of East Radcliff Place at 3:37 a.m. after reports of a structure fire, according to PulsePoint, an app that tracks 911 calls for service.
Crews quickly went inside and rescued the unidentified victim. They were transported to the hospital where they later died.
The blaze was contained in about 90 minutes, however, the home suffered floor damage on the second story, according to the department.
Firefighter stuck around a while longer as there was a natural gas leak coming from the area. It was deemed fixed around 7 a.m.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.