A house fire in Lakewood left one in critical condition and killed one cat, according to a tweet from the West Metro Fire Rescue's twitter.
Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in the 900 block of Fenton Street Sunday night just after 7 p.m. The fire left extensive damage to the home, officials said.
UPDATE: house fire in the 900 blk.of Fenton- the resident who was injured is in critical condition at this hour. Crews indicate he had been trying to find his two cats before firefighters were on scene. Heavy fire & smoke conditions on arrival on the back side of the home. 1/2 https://t.co/LyqUshNGKA pic.twitter.com/u7BGQ70rSm— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 20, 2023
One man was transported to a local hospital and is now in critical condition. Officials said the man was looking for his two cats before crews arrived at the scene.
One cat was rescued by firefighters but later died due to its injuries. Crews are still searching for the other cat.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.