A house fire in Lakewood left one in critical condition and killed one cat, according to a tweet from the West Metro Fire Rescue's twitter.

Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in the 900 block of Fenton Street Sunday night just after 7 p.m. The fire left extensive damage to the home, officials said.

One man was transported to a local hospital and is now in critical condition. Officials said the man was looking for his two cats before crews arrived at the scene.

One cat was rescued by firefighters but later died due to its injuries. Crews are still searching for the other cat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.