One person was injured during a house fire in Lakewood late Thursday, according to West Metro Fire.
Fire crews were dispatched to the home in the 1400 block of South Teller Street just before 10 p.m. after a report of a structure fire, according to PulsePoint, an application that shows 911 calls of service.
Upon their arrival, crews saw flames and heavy smoke comng from the home's garage. Officials said all residents and pets were evacuated; one resident was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.