A person was injured during a fire at a senior living facility in Lakewood early Friday, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.
Crews responded to the blaze 1805 S. Balsam St. just before 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they saw the blaze on the third level of the facility, officials said.
The fire was eventually contained within 45 minutes of ignition. However, several units within the facility were deemed uninhabitable and parts of the roof were severely damaged, officials said.
One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.
Fire investigators were still working to determine the cause of the fire as of late Friday morning.