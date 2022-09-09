The County Road 21 fire burning in Larimer County just north of Fort Collins "held" overnight thanks to light precipitation and remained between 500 and 600 acres in size Friday morning, Larimer County Sheriff's officials said.
#CR21Fire Update - the fire calmed down overnight, received light precipitation & held at the estimated 500 - 600 acres. MMA will provide better size up info this morning. 60 personnel assigned to the fire. https://t.co/acDBFWIwwq— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) September 9, 2022
About 60 personnel are assigned to the fire burning in the southwest intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21. The fire ignited Thursday afternoon and prompted mandatory evacuations in parts of the areas around Highway 287 and county roads 21, 56 and 66.
The cause of the fire is still unknown. As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the fire was 0% contained, the Poudre Fire Authority announced on Facebook.
Incident command officials estimated 60 homes have been impacted by the fire and evacuations, but no structures have been lost, according to the Poudre Fire Authority.
#CR21Fire Update - Here are a few photos from yesterday taken by our drone team and one of our on-call firefighters. pic.twitter.com/RpPMOhs4v4— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) September 9, 2022
This is a developing story and will be updated.