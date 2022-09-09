County Road 21 fire (copy)

The County Road 21 fire burning north of Fort Collins did not grow overnight thanks to light precipitation, officials said. On Friday morning the fire remained between 500 acres to 600 acres in size.

 Courtesy of the Poudre Fire Agency

The County Road 21 fire burning in Larimer County just north of Fort Collins "held" overnight thanks to light precipitation and remained between 500 and 600 acres in size Friday morning, Larimer County Sheriff's officials said.

About 60 personnel are assigned to the fire burning in the southwest intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21. The fire ignited Thursday afternoon and prompted mandatory evacuations in parts of the areas around Highway 287 and county roads 21, 56 and 66.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the fire was 0% contained, the Poudre Fire Authority announced on Facebook.

Incident command officials estimated 60 homes have been impacted by the fire and evacuations, but no structures have been lost, according to the Poudre Fire Authority.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

