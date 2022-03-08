  • 9News via YouTube

An aircraft flies into Centennial Airport as first responders work the scene where a small plane crashed in the median of E-470, between Jamaica Street and South Peoria Street on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Englewood, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

Two people suffered minor injuries Tuesday when a plane crashed on E-470 in Douglas County, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The single-engine, six-passenger plane was flying from south of the metro area when it crashed on the highway near Jamaica Road, said Kim Spuhler, a spokeswoman for the fire department.

Crews were sent to the scene of the crash at 2:18 p.m., according to PulsePoint, an app that tracks 911 calls for service.

Spuhler said there were two people inside the plane. Both exited the aircraft on their own and suffered minor injuries, she said.

A small fire ignited after the crash but was contained to the aircraft, officials said. 

E-470 is closed between Jamaica Road and Peoria Street. The north and southbound on-ramps from Interstate 25 to E-470 were also closed. It was unclear when they would reopen. 

The cause of the crash was under investigation. 

First responders work the scene where a small plane crashed in the median of E-470, between Jamaica Street and South Peoria Street on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Englewood, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
