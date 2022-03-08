Two people suffered minor injuries Tuesday when a plane crashed on E-470 in Douglas County, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.
The single-engine, six-passenger plane was flying from south of the metro area when it crashed on the highway near Jamaica Road, said Kim Spuhler, a spokeswoman for the fire department.
Crews were sent to the scene of the crash at 2:18 p.m., according to PulsePoint, an app that tracks 911 calls for service.
Spuhler said there were two people inside the plane. Both exited the aircraft on their own and suffered minor injuries, she said.
A small fire ignited after the crash but was contained to the aircraft, officials said.
E-470 is closed between Jamaica Road and Peoria Street. The north and southbound on-ramps from Interstate 25 to E-470 were also closed. It was unclear when they would reopen.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
*Plane Crash* SMFR and @dcsheriff on scene of a plane crash in the median on E-470 between Peoria and Jamaica. 2 occupants were on board and safely exited. Paramedics are evaluating them for minor injuries. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/S52Xld88xY— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 8, 2022
Photos from the scene in the aftermath: