High winds were keeping crews from tackling the Spring Creek Fire from the air Tuesday afternoon. So far, it has burned 3,000 acres.

Flames blew up Monday consuming 2,500 acres after winds whipped through the area 5 miles southwest of Parachute on parched Colorado's Western Slope. Tankers were able to drop flame retardant on the growing fire Monday.

Hugh Fairfield-Smith, operation section chief of the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit, said the fire was 20% contained and that "this is tough country for firefighters to get to."

As evening beckoned, hot shot crews were working the north east section of the fire between the town of Parachute and the fire’s edge.

The Spring Creek fire was first reported shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday. At that time, it had consumed 200 acres.

Several nearby jurisdictions are working the Spring Creek fire. The Grand Junction Fire Department Wildland Team joined the effort Tuesday along with units from Oak Creek, Carbondale, and De Beque.

The U.S. Forest Service encouraged people in the area to register with Garfield County Sheriff's Office emergency notification system.

