The South Adams County Fire Department says the fire was put out just before 7 a.m. Monday.

South Adams Fire is on the scene of a structure fire at 73rd Street and Kearney Street in Commerce City.

SAF said the fire started in the garage of the home and spread.

The fire is currently extinguished and crews are in overhaul.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

