  • Lauren Bach, The Denver Gazette

A structure fire was reported at Broadway and 16th Avenue Thursday evening. 

A structure fire was reported in downtown Denver Thursday evening, according to a tweet from the Denver Fire Department. 

The fire broke on the second floor of a multifamily structure around 3 p.m. at 16th Avenue and Broadway Avenue, the department said.  

Around 4:30 p.m., Denver fire officials reported the fire was under control and contained to one apartment.

Multiple people were removed from the building and two people were transported with minor injuries. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Denver Fire Department

