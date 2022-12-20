The Sunshine Canyon Wildland fire is 65% contained and areas under evacuation have lowered to an evacuation warning, officials said in a tweet.
Boulder emergency management officials announced the containment of the blaze increased to 65% from 40% at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night. Areas in Sunshine Canyon that were under evacuation orders have been shifted to an evacuation warning and re-entry into the areas began at the time of the announcement.
The mandatory evacuation order affected about 937 people and 389 structures, including 346 homes.
The evacuation warning areas applied to 6,696 residents and 2,940 buildings, including 2,932 housing units, according to the emergency office.
Sunshine Road is now open and there is a soft closure at Linden and Timber Lane. Only residents in this area will be granted re-entry. Those returning are asked to stay off public roads and store vehicles in garages and driveways to make way for fire crews working in the area.
A map of the evacuation warning zone and road blocks is available at https://www.boulderoem.com/emergency-status/.
Officials said a red flag warning will be placed Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the area and winds may increase and cause increased fire behavior. Evacuation orders could be re-issued depending on weather and fire behavior in the area.
An aircraft flyover Tuesday morning estimated the fire to have engulfed 19 acres, a slight increase from Monday, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet Tuesday morning.
The emergency office some 60 firefighters are working on the fire this morning.
The evacuation shelter at East Boulder Community Center closed at 9:30 a.m., the office said.
A Red Cross spokesperson said only three evacuees showed up at the center on Monday night, and none stayed overnight.
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office on Monday responded to a structure fire in the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon, and officials ordered evacuations soon after.
The fire comes nearly a year after the Marshall Fire tore through Boulder County in the last days of 2021. The ferocious blaze fanned by strong wind gusts and dry conditions killed two people and wiped out more than 6,000 acres, including 1,156 homes and businesses.
Just last week the Boulder County Sheriff's Office reported authorities still don't know the cause of the Marshall Fire.
Officials said drier conditions have lengthened Colorado's fire seasons and residents in areas near wildlands, such as Boulder County, now brace themselves for fires well past summer.
Officials urged residents to visit the Boulder Office of Emergency Management website for updates at www.boulderoem.com.