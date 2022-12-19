Emergency officials lifted evacuation warnings around 5 p.m. Monday within Boulder city limits for areas between Linden and University Avenues after a fire broke out in the area of Sunshine Canyon. Shortly after officials estimated its size decreased from 18 to 16 acres.

Boulder County emergency officials issued an evacuation order for residents in the area of the 2900 block of Sunshine Canyon, north west of the city west of the Foothills Community Park.

The evacuation warning inside Boulder was issued at 3:30 p.m.

The county said the East Boulder Community Center at 5660 Sioux Drive is opening as an evacuation site at 5:30 p.m. and urged individuals needing services to go there.

The Boulder Fire and Rescue Department tweeted its firefighters are helping battle the blaze, and warned residents "emergency vehicles en route to help via city streets." But wind conditions have prevented air firefighting efforts, the Office of Emergency Management said.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 2 p.m. it was responding to a structure fire in that area. Evacuations were ordered just 15 minutes later for what authorities are calling the Sunshine Wildland Fire.

The Boulder OEM estimated the fire's size at 16 acres around 5:15 p.m., down from 18 acres earlier in the afternoon. The fire is estimated to be 18 acres in size as of 4:42 p.m., according to the Boulder OEM. The mandatory evacuation order has affected about 937 people and 389 structures, including 346 homes.

The evacuation warning areas include 6,696 residents and 2,940 buildings, including 2,932 housing units, the OEM said.

An evacuation warning was issued at 3:30 p.m. for the areas of west Boulder between Linden and University Avenues, but later rescinded. Linden Avenue and Mapleton Avenue, which turns into Sunshine Canyon Drive, are both closed at Fourth Street to the west.

The Boulder County Fairgrounds is open for large animal evacuations such as farm animals, and the Humane Society of Boulder Valley is taking small animal evacuations, per the Boulder OEM.

Officials urged residents to visit the Boulder Office of Emergency Management website for updates at www.boulderoem.com.