Twenty-four apartment units were damaged in a large fire that displaced multiple families on Friday morning.
Fire crews were sent to an apartment building in the 2800 block of Kalmia Avenue just before 5 a.m.
Crews were able to safely evacuate all the residents and nobody was injured during the incident, said Dionne Waugh, a spokeswoman for Boulder Fire Rescue.
Waugh said the blaze is believe to have started in an upper floor as the fire spread to the attic. The fire was able to grow quickly because the attic does not have any sprinklers despite the sprinkler system working in other areas of the building.
The fire was mostly contained by 8:30 a.m., but firefighters worked longer to put out a hotspot underneath a solar panel on the roof.
Waugh said 24 units were damaged by the blaze or water and at least 11 families were seeking assistance from the American Red Cross.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.