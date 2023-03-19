A wildfire in Larimer County prompted a voluntary evacuation and a highway closure Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Fire crews battled a blaze that prompted a voluntary evacuation order for Poudre Canyon from Arrowhead Lodge east to Riverside Drive, including the residents on Riverside Drive.

At 4:43 p.m., The Canyon Lakes Ranger RD announced on Twitter the fire is 7 acres and was 50% contained. The wildfire was named the Arrowhead Fire.

The blaze caused Highway 14 to close between Arrowhead Lodge and Rustic at 2:33 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

A Red Cross evacuation site opened for evacuees just before 3 p.m. at the Cache La Poudre IB Middle School located at 3515 County Road 54G in Laporte.

The sheriff's office lifted all evacuation orders just before 8 p.m. and announced Highway 14 had reopened to traffic on Twitter. The Red Cross evacuation site has closed.

Canyon Lakes Ranger RD said the attack on the Arrowhead Fire was successful thanks to the early springs conditions and previous prescribed and natural burns in the area.

Fire crews will continue to work the fire overnight into tomorrow morning, according to the sheriff's office. Smoke and flames form the fire may still be visible.