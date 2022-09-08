A wildfire in Larimer County has prompted mandatory evacuations, according to a tweet Thursday from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
Fire crews are battling the County Road 21 Fire in the southwest intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21, just north of Fort Collins.
Evacuations have been placed for residents in the area east of Highway 287, north the County Road 66, east to County Road 21 and south to Arapaho Valley Road.
Additional evacuations were placed at 6 p.m. for those near Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21, and west to Highway 287.
The wildfire is approximately 120 acres, according to Poudre Fire Agency. As of 6:30 p.m., the fire was at zero containment.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.