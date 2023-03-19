A wildfire in Larimer County prompted a voluntary evacuation and a highway closure Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Fire crews are battling a blaze that prompted a voluntary evacuation order for Poudre Canyon from Arrowhead Lodge east to Riverside Drive, including the residents on Riverside Drive.

The fire is currently estimated to be between 7-8 acres with a moderate growth potential, according to a tweet from The Canyon Lakes Ranger RD. The wildfire has been named the Arrowhead Fire.

Those in the voluntary evacuation area are asked to gather essential items and prepare for an evacuation.

HWY 14 is now closed between Arrowhead Lodge and Rustic. A Red Cross evacuation site has been opened at the Cache La Poudre IB Middle School located at 3515 Co Rd 54G in Laporte.

This is a developing story and will be updated.