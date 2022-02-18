The Douglas County Schools superintendent who was fired two weeks ago wants records of the private conversations which led to that decision preserved.
Corey Wise, through law firms representing him, sent a letter for a Colorado Open Records Act request to Douglas County counsel Friday asking for emails, records and texts written between Douglas County School Board members to be preserved.
In the letter, Wise is clear that he intends to sue the district.
"This letter serves as a record request pursuant to the Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) and notice of your duty to preserve evidence related to this matter for future litigation."
The letter specifically asks for the preservation of communication made between Douglas County School Board members pertaining to the termination, to the district's equity policy, and any communications sent from Oct. 1, 2021 to Feb. 17 regarding Erin Kane, the person who runs a Charter School who has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Wise.
A few of the records requests go back to as far as October 2020.
Wise hired the Denver law firm of Rathod Mahamedbhai LLC, which represented Elijah McClain's mother, Sheneen, in her lawsuit against the city of Aurora. A second firm, Allen Vellone Wolf Helfrich & Factor P.C., is also representing Wise in his case.
Wise, a 26-year veteran of Douglas County schools, was terminated by a vote of 4-3 during a special meeting Feb. 4. Reports of his impending dismissal prompted a teacher sickout on Feb. 3.
Dozens of people spoke out on his behalf during a public comment session Wednesday night during a lengthy special school board meeting. But others spoke against him, believing that Wise was too cozy with the teachers union and opposing his decisions on mask mandates.
Wise worked with the new majority conservative board for only two months before those members said that he didn't align with their vision for the district.
"The trust we had in him didn’t line up with where we wanted to go long term so we thought it would be better to go with someone long term who would be better aligned with us who we felt we could trust more," board member Kaylee Winegar told Fox News on Feb. 7.
The conservative majority was elected this past November and quickly moved to remove mask mandates.
One of the CORA requests made by Wise is for any communication related to his position with respect to COVID-19, masks, diversity, equity, inclusion, discrimination, the student curriculum or programming, or the Douglas County School Board Policy on educational equity.
Mary Kay Klimesh, counsel for the Douglas County School District, was unavailable for comment Friday night.